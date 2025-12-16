2 special primary elections will determine DFL candidates for vacant Minnesota House seats

There is a special primary election on Tuesday for two Minnesota House seats left vacant following November's elections.

Kaohly Her resigned from House Districts 64A covering St. Paul after she became mayor-elect of the capital city. The other vacancy is in House District 47A, covering parts of Woodbury and Maplewood, after Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger was elected to the Minnesota Senate in special election to replace former DFL State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who was convicted of burglary this summer.

Whoever prevails in this week's contests will move on to special elections next January before the next legislative session begins in February. There are only primaries for Democratic candidates; no Republicans are running in 47,A and there is just one Republican candidate in 64A.

Tuesday's special primary elections cap off a tumultuous year of turnover in the Minnesota Legislature marked by unexpected deaths of lawmakers — including the assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman – and legal challenges for members, including the arrest of former GOP state Sen. Justin Eichorn, charged with soliciting a teen for sex.

There has been either a special primary or special election in seven out of the 12 months this year.

In 1994, there was a record six special elections in a single year; 2025 will tie that number.

Check below on Tuesday night to see the returns on the special primary elections.