Watch CBS News
Local News

2 special primary elections will determine DFL candidates for vacant Minnesota House seats

By
Caroline Cummings
Caroline Cummings
Reporter
Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.
Read Full Bio
Caroline Cummings

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

There is a special primary election on Tuesday for two Minnesota House seats left vacant following November's elections. 

Kaohly Her resigned from House Districts 64A covering St. Paul after she became mayor-elect of the capital city. The other vacancy is in House District 47A, covering parts of Woodbury and Maplewood, after Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger was elected to the Minnesota Senate in special election to replace former DFL State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who was convicted of burglary this summer

Whoever prevails in this week's contests will move on to special elections next January before the next legislative session begins in February. There are only primaries for Democratic candidates; no Republicans are running in 47,A and there is just one Republican candidate in 64A. 

Tuesday's special primary elections cap off a tumultuous year of turnover in the Minnesota Legislature marked by unexpected deaths of lawmakers — including the assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman – and legal challenges for members, including the arrest of former GOP state Sen. Justin Eichorn, charged with soliciting a teen for sex

There has been either a special primary or special election in seven out of the 12 months this year. 

In 1994, there was a record six special elections in a single year; 2025 will tie that number. 

Check below on Tuesday night to see the returns on the special primary elections. 

Eric Henderson contributed to this report.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue