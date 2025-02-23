Special Olympics Minnesota downhill skier is "going for gold" in the World Winter Games

A Minnesota skier is on her way to the world stage next month.

Bethany Mussell downhill skis with Special Olympics, and she's worked hard enough on the Minnesota hills to now have a chance to go for gold in the Italian Alps.

For the last 15 years she's been training to be her very best at skiing, which earned her a spot competing on the world stage, but getting here didn't come easy.

"When I get nervous, I usually tell myself to take some deep breaths," Mussell said.

Thanks to her many Special Olympics coaches, like Berit Dussault, she's learned to master the slalom.

"Berit helps me with ski techniques, like learning how to bend my knees and turn a little more," Mussell said.

"With Special Olympics, it's hard to ski when you have special needs, and she's had a great attitude throughout the whole thing," Dussault said.

Last season, Mussell raced her way to a gold medal at the State Ski Meet on Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls. This moment opened the door for her to compete internationally.

"This was my last practice before Italy," Mussell said on Sunday morning after getting in her final tracks at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington, before heading to Turin, Italy to compete in the Special Olympic Winter games. "It felt really wonderful. I loved it. I'm very excited, but very nervous."

Mussell will compete in three events: slalom, giant slalom and Super G. Her coaches are confident she'll find even more success at the World Competition.

"I think she's going to do amazing, but I think she's going to have fun overall and that's the best part of it," Dussault said.

Mussell is now 41 years old, accomplishing big things after picking up the sport later in life. She hopes her story inspires other athletes to do the same.

"My message to others: keep doing what you're doing, work on your skills and be confident in yourself," Mussell said.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games start on March 8 with more than 1,500 athletes competing.