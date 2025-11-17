Special elections set to fill vacancies in 2 Minnesota House districts that cover Twin Cities

Gov. Tim Walz has set a date for special elections to fill vacancies in two Minnesota House districts, each of which covers part of the Twin Cities.

The elections for Districts 64A and 47A will be held on Jan. 27, the governor's office said on Monday afternoon. A special primary election, if needed for either district, will take place on Dec. 16.

St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her has represented District 64A, which covers a large part of Minnesota's second-largest city, since 2018. She submitted her letter of resignation from the House on Friday as part of her transition to mayor. The resignation was scheduled to take effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m.

District 47A covers a large area of Woodbury and part of Maplewood. Rep. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jager, who has held the House seat since 2023, will be switching chambers after defeating Dwight Dorau in November for the vacant Senate District 47 seat.

The Senate seat was formerly held by Nicole Mitchell, who resigned earlier this year after being found guilty earlier this month of felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools for breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes on April 22, 2024.