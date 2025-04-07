SWLRT audit prompts more Met Council criticism from Minnesota lawmakers

Minnesota state auditors on Monday released the results of their investigation into construction of the Metropoilitan Council's oft-delayed and over budget Southwest Light Rail Transit project.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor's report found "instances of noncompliance and weaknesses in internal controls" in cost discrepancies, work with certain subcontractors, contaminated soils and security.

The audit focused on "construction activities and the work performed by the civil construction contractor, Lunda/C.S. McCrossan Joint Venture," the OLA said.

The 14.5-mile extension of the Metro Green Line from downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie is the most expensive public works project in state history at $2.8 billion. Construction began in 2018 and has been delayed numerous times. The Metropolitan Council expects it to be up and running sometime in 2027.

At a hearing Monday morning with the Legislative Audit Commission, the Metropolitan Council responded to the findings.

"Most importantly, as I mentioned before, there were no overpayments and we have protected, we believe, taxpayers' interests in delivering this project," Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said. "Southwest Light Rail, or we refer to as the Green Line Extension, is a generational investment in a transformative network of transit throughout this metro area."

Lawmakers on both sides excoriated the Met Council during the hearing.

"There is a big problem in the Met Council, the way they conduct business, spending other people's money," Republican state Sen. Calvin Bahr said. "People work hard for their money, and all three of your problems go so over budget, it's like you don't care."

"We will continue to get these results because that's the way the system is designed. It's up to the public to rise up if they want better outcomes from this regional body," DFL state Sen. Scott Dibble said.

The auditors' full findings and recommendations can be found on the OLA website.

Two years ago, an OLA report found the Met Council wasn't fully transparent about the project's cost overruns and delays and began construction without securing the necessary funds for completion.

The council's alleged mismanagement of the SWLRT project has led to calls to reform the unelected body.