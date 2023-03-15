Legislative auditor evaluation: Met Council hasn't been fully transparent in SWLRT cost overruns and delays

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new probe into the troubled Southwest Light Rail transit line project finds that the Metropolitan Council charged with overseeing it wasn't transparent with cost overruns and delays.

The route would connect Eden Prairie to Minneapolis with several stops along the way. The project is $1.5 billion over budget from the time the project was initially given the the green light from the federal government more than decade ago.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Legislative Auditor released findings on the project.

1/3 The @MNLegAud program evaluation of Southwest Light Rail project, which faces significant $ increases and delays , finds "the Metropolitan Council obligated itself to spend more money on Southwest LRT than the funds committed to the project..." — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) March 15, 2023

The evaluation found the council spent more money on SWLRT than funds committed to the project, with it being 38% over budget from the start of construction.

RELATED: SWLRT special review: Legislative auditor finds over $500M of $2.74B budget is unfunded

The auditor also says the council "did not hold its civil construction contractor accountable for failures to provide an acceptable project schedule." It also didn't have a contingency plan when added costs and delays were clear.

The auditor made several recommendations, including increasing oversight and accountability of the Met Council. See the full report here.

WCCO is following this story, so check back for more.