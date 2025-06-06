Southern Minnesota firefighter dies in the line of duty; governor orders flags at half-staff

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines

A 35-year-old firefighter in Amboy, Minnesota, has died in the line of duty, according to the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation.

Andrew Karels died on Monday, state officials say. He served nearly 10 years with the Amboy Fire Department and was the unit's medical officer.

"Andrew was a guy who'd grow on you fast," Amboy Fire Chief Manuel Sanders said in a written release on Friday. "He had a big personality, a sharp sense of humor and a heart just as big."

Sanders added that Karels will be remembered as a "dedicated firefighter, devoted husband and father and a man with an infectious personality who brought laughter and light wherever he went."

Photo of Andrew Karels, 35, and his family. Karels died on June 2, 2025. Minnesota Fire Service Foundation

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise on Saturday to sunset on Sunday in honor and remembrance of Karels.

"His commitment to delivering exceptional care in emergency situations – always with compassion and professionalism – touched countless peoples' lives during their most challenging moments," Walz said in a written statement. "We mourn this sudden and tragic loss, and I extend my deepest condolences to Firefighter Karels' family, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him."

Karels is survived by his wife and their two children, ages 7 and 9.

Amboy is around 26 miles south of Mankato.

Confidential help and crisis support is available online or over the phone for firefighters and their families through the MnFIRE Assistance Program. Visit the website and enter the access code MnFIRE or call 1-888-784-6634.