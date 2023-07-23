South Minneapolis shooting leaves Tonia Powell dead, another woman gravely injured

UPDATE (July 24, 2023): The victim who died has been identified by authorities. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say one woman was killed and another gravely injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis early Sunday.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a reported shooting brought officers to the 3100 block of 58th Street East just after midnight. They found two women in their 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds, one inside a residence and the other outside.

Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and one died there, police said.

The woman who died was identified Monday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 30-year-old Tonia Ariel Powell, of Minneapolis.

Police haven't publicly identified the other woman. No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

