Driver accused of shooting teenager in the head after dispute in south Minneapolis

A 20-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of shooting an 18-year-old in the head after the two got into an altercation on the south side of the city.

According to a criminal complaint, the 18-year-old and his girlfriend were picking up food from a restaurant on Lake Street in the early hours of May 13.

The 18-year-old, identified as Yamil Joseph Rosado Arellano of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, got into a minor dispute with the 20-year-old man in an alley, charges say. The teenager and his girlfriend were then driving away from the restaurant when they encountered the 20-year-old man again in a white Toyota on 27th Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South.

The two rolled down their windows, and the 20-year-old said "I'll kill you," charging documents said. The girlfriend then told police that the 20-year-old pulled out a gun, pointed it at her boyfriend's head and fired.

The girlfriend described the man in the Toyota to police, saying he had very distinct teeth. Police found the car, abandoned, about an hour and a half later and found DNA that matched a known profile.

The man has multiple prior felony convictions, charging document said. He is currently serving a sentence at the Hennepin County Adult Correctional Facility for an unrelated crime.

He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of illegally possessing a firearm.