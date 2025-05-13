After "altercation," man fatally shot while driving in south Minneapolis, police say
A man in his late teens is dead after an early morning shooting in south Minneapolis, police said.
Gunshots were reported on the 2700 block of Pillsbury Avenue South around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound on the ground next to a car. He died at the scene.
After an "altercation," the man was shot while driving and subsequently crashed into a parked car, police said.
"The tragic loss of this young man is alarming," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "His family and loved ones deserve answers, and he deserves justice. I encourage anyone with information to come forward."
The man has not been publicly identified.
A female passenger of unknown age was unhurt. No arrests have been made.