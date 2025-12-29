2 critical after house fire near Minneapolis' Lake Hiawatha, chief says

Two people are hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in south Minneapolis Sunday evening.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said its crews were called around 5 p.m. to the area of East 43rd Street and 30th Avenue South, just northeast of Lake Hiawatha.

Firefighters arrived to find "an elderly resident" in the front yard. They soon rescued another person inside who required CPR.

"Fire crews had a difficult time moving around the home and getting to the fire due to the large number of items and debris overpacking the interior of the home," said Interim Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Rucker says the home is "uninhabitable and will be boarded."

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there have been more than 42 reported property fires across the state in 2025.