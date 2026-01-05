24 people displaced as crews battle apartment fire in south Minneapolis

Seventeen adults and seven children have been displaced by a south Minneapolis apartment fire, which crews are battling on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department dashboard, at least nine different crews responded around 1:51 p.m. to the blaze, which was reported to be on the 2500 block of Portland Avenue in the Phillips West neighborhood.

Crews initially saw smoke coming out of the third floor of the three-story apartment, according to Minneapolis Interim Fire Chief Melanie Rucker. They later found flames in the attic.

Rucker said she expects the apartment will be uninhabitable once crews put out the flames.

Fire and smoke shoot out of a home in south Minneapolis on Jan. 5, 2026. WCCO

Several fire trucks surrounded the apartment as crews worked to put out the flames. Rucker said around 50 to 54 firefighters were battling the blaze.

A Minneapolis Fire Department fire truck is parked in front of a multi-story structure in the south side of the city on Jan. 5, 2026. WCCO

As of Monday afternoon, there were no reported injuries.

Rucker said the fire may have been the result of an electrical issue, though an investigation into the cause is ongoing.