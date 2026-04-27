Shakopee High School teacher, coach killed in Highway 169 crash

A southern Twin Cities community is mourning after a high school teacher and coach died in a car crash early Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Ryan Eiler, of Champlin, died when his vehicle abruptly swerved to the left and hit the cement median barrier on northbound Highway 169 near Highway 62 in Edina around 12:38 pm.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but alcohol is not suspected and Eiler had been wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol's report.

Shakopee Public Schools confirmed Eiler had taught at Shakopee High School as a health and physical education teacher since 2021. Last year, he became the assistant coach for the school's track and field sprint team.

Eiler was an active member of the Minnesota National Guard, according to a statement from the agency. He was a staff sergeant who had served as a radio equipment repairer since September 2014.

"His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal. The Minnesota National Guard grieves the loss of this Soldier and wishes his family and friends peace and strength during this time of sorrow," the agency said.

Eiler graduated from both the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota, according to Shakopee Public Schools.

The school district said support staff will be available at the high school throughout the week for students and families.