South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden announces he will run for a full term next year

South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden announced Tuesday he is joining the crowded Republican race for governor next June.

He's seeking a full term after taking over the state's top office in January when former Gov. Kristi Noem joined the Trump administration as Homeland Security secretary.

Rhoden spent six years as lieutenant governor and faces a slew of challengers, including U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson. In the majority red state of South Dakota, the winner of the Republican primary is typically the favorite to win in November.

Rhoden said his priorities include property tax cuts and public safety, and pledged to continue supporting low-tax, pro-gun and anti-abortion policies.

"I remain focused on keeping our state strong, safe and free, and I'm going to keep doing the people's work because when I'm working, South Dakota is winning," Rhoden said during his announcement, surrounded by family in front of a stone fireplace at a Rapid City hotel.

He's kept a lower profile than Noem, who used her time as governor to build a national reputation. Rhoden's biggest political victory this year was getting the state Legislature to sign off on a $650 million plan in September to replace the 141-year-old state penitentiary, an issue the Legislature had quarreled over for years.

Rhoden has also focused on property tax relief and immigration enforcement. And throughout this year, he has visited towns and businesses to tout economic development in the state.

"He is exactly what South Dakota needs right now: a steady, responsible governor who protects what's working, fixes what isn't and never forgets where he came from," said Lt. Gov. Tony Venhuizen.

Rhoden, 66, was a member of the National Guard before he began his political career in 2001, serving in both the state House and Senate. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2014 and took conservative positions on issues like same-sex marriage, abortion and immigration, though he ultimately lost the race. Noem selected him as her running mate in 2018.

The governor comes from a line of ranchers and still operates the ranch he was born and raised on near Union Center.

Other Republicans in the race include businessman Toby Doeden and House Speaker Jon Hansen, who led a movement against a carbon capture pipeline.