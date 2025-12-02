South Carolina man accused of threatening Rochester city attorney for charging woman who went on racist rant at park

A South Carolina man is accused of threatening a city attorney in Minnesota over charges filed against a woman who admitted to hurling racist slurs at a child with autism at a park.

The original incident occurred in April at Roy Sutherland Playground in Rochester, Minnesota. Charges said the woman repeatedly called an 8-year-old Somali boy a racial slur after he took an applesauce pouch from her diaper bag. The boy's father said he is "profoundly and visibly autistic" and "does not understand typical boundaries."

A witness began recording the woman after the fact, and the video of that confrontation went viral. In the video, the woman defended her use of the slur, saying "she can call him that 'if he acts like one,'" according to the complaint. She also called the witness a slur on video.

The Rochester City Attorney's Office charged the woman with three counts of disorderly conduct in August.

A criminal complaint filed against the South Carolina man last week said the attorney's office "received many phone calls from across the world" that "expressed opinions about the charging decision."

Several messages allegedly came from the South Carolina man. In one, he threatened to "travel all the way to your f***ing state, to your f***ing city, and I will start murdering every last one of you," the complaint states.

Investigators identified the South Carolina man as a suspect using phone records, and law enforcement in that state visited his home. A detective from Rochester subsequently called him, and the man said "he was upset that [the woman] had been charged with a crime but agreed he would stop calling the city attorney's office," the complaint said.

The man is charged with one felony count of threats of violence and two gross misdemeanor counts of harassment.

The woman started an online fundraiser after the viral video, saying she needed money to protect her family. She raised about $700,000.

The boy's family said they "no longer feel safe" in the community after the incident. The Rochester NAACP started a fundraiser for the family that raised about half as much as the woman's.