Somali community members gather around Twin Cities to find ways to save youth from violence

In the span of two weeks, the Twin Cities saw gunfire at two high school graduation ceremonies and a north metro mall.

Police say a common thread ties all three cases together: young people in the Somali community.

Community members held meetings across the metro in response to a wave of violence that has left the Somali community shaken and ready for solutions. The main question on everyone's mind: How do we save the youth from this violence?

Thursday evening, a 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting last week outside the Northtown Mall in Blaine that left a 15-year-old boy dead. A 20-year-old man is charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

This disturbing pattern is forcing community conversations in mosques, schools and homes.

"We don't want these things to continue – it has to stop," said Ibrahim Mohamed, Community Resource Center Executive Director.

Dr. Salma Hussein believes change begins with mentorship in a time when violence is rising and resources are missing.

"[We have to] teach young men that self-defense can look like and should look like asking for help, can and should look like sitting done for mediation," she said.

This mobilization isn't new to the community. In 2023, it was fireworks that caused fear on the University of Minnesota campus.

The presence of Somali leaders like Hassanen Mohamed made an impact. Hassanen runs Minnesota Somali Community Center, a nonprofit that provides mentorship and support to Somali youth. He answered the call when chaos erupted once before and is ready to step in and save lives now.

"Some of the youth, we knew who their parents are, and we called them," Mohamed said. "What worked in Dinkytown can work in Burnsville or large gatherings."

Mohamed believes the solution isn't more policing but rather safe spaces and community leaders engaging with young people.

"Can you imagine if we had youth centers that they can come and hang out, learn about values and be connected to mentors," he said. "If you need help, please connect with faith leaders."

Police have pointed to gang affiliations in the shooting outside the Burnsville High School graduation, but community members don't think the violence is organized.

One community leader told WCCO these community conversations will continue across the metro.

The current focus being keeping the peace during Fourth of July