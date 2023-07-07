Imams plan to hit Dinkytown's streets this weekend to quell youth violence, disruption

MINNEAPOLIS -- Imams and other Islamic faith leaders say they plan to be on the streets of Dinkytown once again this weekend, in an effort to stop young people from causing violence.

After nights of disruptions in the last 10 days -- namely young people launching fireworks at cars, police, and people walking by -- one faith leader told WCCO he's hoping his presence can deter that. Yusuf Abdulle, executive director of the Islamic Association of North America, said the hope is simply by being in Dinkytown and engaging with young people, he and other religious leaders can make a difference.

"The kids trust us, they trust their leaders, they trust especially imams, people of faith. They grew up with them, they learned from them, they have that respect for them. When we talk to them, the conversation was friendly. They're more open to us," Abdulle said.

The disruptions have been an ongoing issue in the area for weeks now, and public safety as a whole has been a concern in this area for even longer.

Abdulle says he and a group of friends have been really upset to see what's happening. He feels it's really not fair to label this as a Somali-American issue, or to make it seem like every teenager in the community is acting this way. He says that's not what's happening.

But still, he says his presence as a religious leader and a person these teenagers trust can have an even bigger impact to stop what's happening than having a police officer here.

Abdulle says there's also a plan for parents in the Muslim community to meet tomorrow in Minneapolis to discuss potential solutions.