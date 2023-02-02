Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.

Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name will be released at a later time.