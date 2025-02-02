New parking restrictions in effect in two St. Paul neighborhoods

ST. PAUL, Minn. — After complaints in recent years about how St. Paul deals with snow removal, the city is testing a new approach.

Several signs now alert residents of new parking restrictions in portions of St. Paul's Highland Park and Payne-Phalen neighborhoods, part of a pilot program meant to keep residential streets clear of snow all winter.



Here's how it works: On weeks that begin in an even number, park on the even side. When weeks begin in an odd number, park on the odd side. Snow emergency rules no longer apply in these areas.



There are some exceptions, like on Montreal Avenue, where the rules only apply overnight.

The idea is to keep an open path for plows all season, instead of just for snow emergencies.

"Rather than the message of moving your car multiple times in a snow event, keep it where it should be legally parked. We can get into residential streets sooner, and we think we can do a better job of getting all the snow to the curb," said Sean Kershaw, Director of Public Works for the city of St. Paul.



Some residents in Payne-Phalen said they were not aware of the new rules, but those who did know about them said they were a good idea, so long as the rules are enforced.



In Highland Park, Pres Carljohn said he's not a fan.

"I think it's crazy. I mean, it doesn't make any sense. They're very confusing," said Carljohn.

The city is calling the first few weeks of this program the education phase.

They will not start ticketing and towing until February 17th.

If all goes as planned, Kershaw said to expect to see more of the pilot program around the city.

"We'll test these this year, we'll learn from them, we'll talk to the residents, we'll talk to our plow drivers and what we anticipate is we will expand test areas next year, based on what we've learned this year," said Kershaw.

These parking rules will stay in place through April 12.

Click here for a street by street breakdown of who's impacted by the rules.