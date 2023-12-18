Winning name for Midtown Global Market's snow creature to be announced Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — A big, smiling snow creature at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis will get its official name on Monday.

A naming contest was announced earlier this month for the sculpture that is "watching over" the market this holiday season. A press release from the market says the yeti-like creature, which goes by "IT" for now, is a friendly northern creature rumored to be over two centuries old.

Five finalists for names were announced last week:

Eddie McYeti

Snoseph

Snowgre

Benjamin Blizzard

Walter Winter

The winning name will be announced later Monday, and the person who submitted the winning name will receive a $100 gift card for the market.

Thank you to everyone who submitted names for “It”. We’ve narrowed it down to the top five. Please comment below with... Posted by Midtown Global Market on Monday, December 11, 2023

The creature is decorated with a scarf and is holding presents during the holiday season. It's located in the center court area of the market.

The sculpture is the work of Gustavo Boada, a multidisciplinary artist who has worked in professional theaters in Peru, Chile, Puerto Rico and the U.S. for over 20 years. He moved to Minneapolis in 2007.

Midtown Global Market is located at 920 E. Lake St.