Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning name for Midtown Global Market's snow creature to be announced Monday

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Snow creature at Midtown Global Market to be officially named Monday
Snow creature at Midtown Global Market to be officially named Monday 00:20

MINNEAPOLIS — A big, smiling snow creature at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis will get its official name on Monday. 

A naming contest was announced earlier this month for the sculpture that is "watching over" the market this holiday season. A press release from the market says the yeti-like creature, which goes by "IT" for now, is a friendly northern creature rumored to be over two centuries old. 

Five finalists for names were announced last week:

  • Eddie McYeti
  • Snoseph
  • Snowgre
  • Benjamin Blizzard
  • Walter Winter

The winning name will be announced later Monday, and the person who submitted the winning name will receive a $100 gift card for the market.

Thank you to everyone who submitted names for “It”. We’ve narrowed it down to the top five. Please comment below with...

Posted by Midtown Global Market on Monday, December 11, 2023

The creature is decorated with a scarf and is holding presents during the holiday season. It's located in the center court area of the market.

The sculpture is the work of Gustavo Boada, a multidisciplinary artist who has worked in professional theaters in Peru, Chile, Puerto Rico and the U.S. for over 20 years. He moved to Minneapolis in 2007.

Midtown Global Market is located at 920 E. Lake St.

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 10:22 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.