Large snow creature "IT" needs a name at Midtown Global Market

MINNEAPOLIS — A large, smiling snow creature — which is not frightening at all — needs a name at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.

On Monday, a naming contest was announced for the sculpture that will be "watching over" the market this holiday season. Despite its chilling blue-eyed gaze, the market assures customers that it's not scary.

The yeti-like creature, which goes by "IT" for now, is said to be a "friendly" northern creature rumored to be over two centuries old, a press release from the market said.

Midtown Global Market

"The yet-to-be-named creature will make its way to the market each year after the temperatures drop in hopes of seeing Santa and picking up some new three-fingered gloves," the market said.

MORE NEWS: A look inside the United States' first-ever certified "Blue Zone" located in Minnesota

The creature will be decorated with a scarf and Santa hat during the holiday season. It's located in the center court area of the market.

The naming contest is now open and will continue through Sunday. Name submissions can be made on-site and online.

Market vendors will then determine the five finalists, which can be voted on in-person and online from Dec. 11 through Dec. 17. The winning name will be announced on Monday, Dec. 18. The person who submitted the winning name will receive a $100 gift card for the market.

The sculpture is the work of Gustavo Boada, a multidisciplinary artist who has worked in professional theaters in Peru, Chile, Puerto Rico and the U.S. for over 20 years. He moved to Minneapolis in 2007.

Midtown Global Market is located at 920 E. Lake St.