Smashing Pumpkins to bring Rats In A Cage Tour to Grand Casino Arena in October

If you're a Smashing Pumpkins fan in Minnesota, today may be the greatest day you've ever known. Billy Corgan and his band are bringing their next tour to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

The Rats In A Cage Tour will kick off in September and stop in St. Paul on Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale May 21.

The tour promises two distinct sets from the band: one celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," their lone No. 1 album, and another featuring "nearly four decades of hits and dark treasures."

The Pumpkins formed in Chicago in the late '80s, then skyrocketed to success amid the alt-rock boom of the '90s. They found mainstream success with hits like "Today," "1979" and "Bullet with Butterfly Wings."