Small plane crashes near Rochester airport; pilot recovering in hospital

A pilot is recovering after the single-engine plane he was flying crashed near Rochester International Airport Sunday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received a call around 10:15 p.m. from someone who witnessed the crash near the 2700 block of County Road 16 Southwest in High Forest Township, Minnesota. The sheriff's office said deputies located the plane on private property shortly after.

The pilot was located by the witness and given a ride to a nearby area where they could be seen by medical personnel and then taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials say the pilot was the only person onboard.

The National Transporation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

According to the FAA, the plane experienced engine issues and crashed on a golf course.

The Beechcraft A23-19 is owned by Airlake Aero Flying Club, based in Lakeville, Minnesota, federal officials say.