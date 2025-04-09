Minnesota small business owner worries for future after China tariffs increase

While some are breathing a sigh of relief after President Trump paused higher tariffs for 90 days — except for China — one small Minnesota business says the news doesn't provide a solution, but options.

Beth Benike is using social media to share her fears over the Chinese tariffs now in effect for her business, Busy Baby.

Her company sells food-safe silicone placemats for babies with tethers to attach toys, bottles and silverware. All are made in China.

Last week, Benike was named Minnesota's Small Businessperson of the year and recently got her products on the shelves of Target and Walmart.

Her excitement was tempered by the expected tariffs — then she learned just how large they'd be.

"When they announced the original 54%, and now it's at 104%, that's completely unexpected. There's just no way no we can plan for that or survive that," Benike said.

An hour after the interview, that number went up to 125%.

The thought that she could lose her business and her home sent her to a dark place.

"The first thought that came to my brain was, 'Thank God I have life insurance.'" Benike said.

She was able to move forward, focused on a problem she's never experienced since starting Busy Baby in 2017.

"This right now, I didn't do this. It just got thrown at me. Now I've got to fix something that I don't know how to fix," Benike said.

Benike, who is a U.S. Army veteran, owns the company with her brother and would love to have the products made in the U.S. She's tried.

"We worked with a factory north of the cities for over 18 months on trying to figure out how to do this here. The problem is the raw ingredient used to make our silicone products is silica, and that is sourced from Asia," she said.

Importing the material alone was more expensive than having it processed into a finished, packaged product in China.

"I would say we have two to three months of product left here," Benike said.

Mr. Trump's 90 day pause on most countries means Benike will attempt to move $160,000 of finished product from China, possibly selling it internationally. That should buy her some time to work on a long term solution.

"I'm going to fight. I'm going to stand up and not be a victim to this," said Benike.

