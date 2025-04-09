Trump announces 90-day pause on "reciprocal" tariffs

President Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on most of his new tariffs, and a lowering of the "reciprocal tariff" rate to 10%, effective immediately, he said on Truth Social.

At the same time, the president said he's increasing the tariff rate on goods imported from China to 125%.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," he wrote.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified to reporters that the universal tariff rate for the next 90 days will be 10% for virtually all countries, with the exception of China. The tariff rate of 10% applies to imports from Canada and Mexico as well, Bessent said. It's unclear what will happen after the 90-day period concludes, while countries negotiate with the Trump administration.

"Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," Mr. Trump wrote.

Bessent said he expects the number of countries trying to negotiate with the U.S., which is over 75 now, will climb even higher.

"President Trump wants to be personally involved," Bessent said in explaining the reason for the 90-day pause.

"No one creates leverage for himself like President Trump," Bessent said.

The so-called "reciprocal" tariffs above the baseline 10% worldwide rate went into effect Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.