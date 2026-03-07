Six semi-tractors caught fire overnight in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating after six semi-tractors caught fire in a parking lot.

Firefighters responded to a railyard near 29th Avenue Northeast and Central Avenue Northeast around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on reports of a structure fire and explosions.

When firefighters arrived, they found six semi-tractors fully engulfed in flames. The railroad company confirmed there were no hazardous materials in the area near the fire and crews worked quickly to ensure the fires didn't spread. Xcel Energy was contacted and shut down a nearby electrical line exposed to the fire.

Officials say there were no reports of injuries. The cause is under investigation.

