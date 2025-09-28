Columns added to a St. Paul memorial remembering six fallen firefighters

Six Minnesotan firefighters killed in the line of duty honored in St. Paul

Six columns were added to a memorial outside of the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday, honoring firefighters killed in the line of duty.

"We thank you today for those who have courageously served in the fire services and for whose lives we remember here today," said Josh Bernau, Norwood Young America Fire Dept.

The Minnesota Fire Service Foundation honored six who died serving you.

Laura Zumbusch-Wood of Victoria Fire Dept., who died July 27, 2025.

Andrew Karels of Amboy Fire Dept., who died June 2, 2025.

Chief Jason Gruett of Goodview Fire Dept., who died March 12, 2025.

Gary Schroeder Jr. of Zumbrota Fire Dept., who died April 17, 2023.

Roland Limbert of Goodview Fire Dept., who died Oct. 31, 1965

Assistant Chief Frederick Granzow of Duluth Fire Dept., who died Sept. 10, 1915.

A column for each was unveiled within the Fallen Firefighter Memorial during a ceremony.

"It doesn't matter if you're full time, volunteer, but when you respond to that call, the community knows they're in good hands with the competence and bravery of first responders," said Minnesota Dept. of Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson.

Gary Schroeder Sr. is a retired firefighter and the father of the late Gary Schroeder Jr. of Zumbrota Fire Dept.

"He always made known the people of his community... he cared for each and every one of them," said Schroeder Sr.

His son suffered from PTSD and died by suicide in 2023. Schroeder Jr. was honored at Sunday's service.

"His legacy is now to make sure all police departments and fire departments have a mental health program and debriefings after a critical incident. That's the most important part. He didn't have that in his career," said Schroeder St.

For others like Schroeder's family that attended, a rose and column, but largely a community that have their backs.

We will never forget" said Jacobson.

The new columns mark 255 Minnesota firefighters who have died in the line of duty since 1881.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.