Truck smashes into apartment in Siren, Wisconsin, killing resident inside

By Stephen Swanson

CBS Minnesota

SIREN, Wis. — One person is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a western Wisconsin apartment building on Friday.

Police say it happened at about 11:15 a.m. at the Lilac Grove Apartment building in the town of Siren, located about 40 minutes east of the Minnesota border.

An officer arrived to find the truck had "breached the south wall" of an apartment unit. The lone resident was found dead inside. 

Police say the driver was "taken into custody for testing and interviews," and the investigation is still underway. It's unclear if the driver was injured in the crash.

The names of the victim and driver have not been released.

