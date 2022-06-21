Watch CBS News
Local News

#ShowYourStripes Day seeks to spread climate change awareness

By Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

#ShowYourStripes Day seeks to spread climate change awareness
#ShowYourStripes Day seeks to spread climate change awareness 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS – The recent temperatures in Minnesota have felt like late August, but Tuesday marks the official start to summer.

It's the summer solstice, so you'll see plenty of sun as it's the longest day of the year. You might also see striped charts online Tuesday.

Extreme heat like we're experiencing now is only becoming more common. When it comes to summer temperatures since 1970, almost everyone across the United States has seen a couple to a few degrees of warming each summer.

10p-show-your-stripes-wcco1knn.jpg
CBS

This has prompted #ShowYourStripes Day, which coincides with the summer solstice. It's meant to spread awareness of the human influence on climate change by showing visualizations of the long-term rise in global temperatures.

Stripe maps show Minnesota and the Twin Cities with temps that are continuing to climb warmer than average as we continue into this century.

Lisa Meadows
lisa-meadows.png

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She grew up watching Midwest thunderstorms in her hometown in northwest Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 10:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.