ShowYourStripes Day seeks to spread climate change awareness

MINNEAPOLIS – The recent temperatures in Minnesota have felt like late August, but Tuesday marks the official start to summer.

It's the summer solstice, so you'll see plenty of sun as it's the longest day of the year. You might also see striped charts online Tuesday.

Extreme heat like we're experiencing now is only becoming more common. When it comes to summer temperatures since 1970, almost everyone across the United States has seen a couple to a few degrees of warming each summer.

CBS

This has prompted #ShowYourStripes Day, which coincides with the summer solstice. It's meant to spread awareness of the human influence on climate change by showing visualizations of the long-term rise in global temperatures.

Stripe maps show Minnesota and the Twin Cities with temps that are continuing to climb warmer than average as we continue into this century.