Some not-so-scary ideas for celebrating Halloween

Some not-so-scary ideas for celebrating Halloween

Some not-so-scary ideas for celebrating Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS -- Trick or treaters will be out in neighborhoods on Halloween.

It's on a Monday this year, but some would rather have it consistently on a weekend.

A trade group representing Halloween merchants even set up a National Trick or Treat Day -- the last Saturday in October.

Click here for more.