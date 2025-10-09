Twin Cities delivery driver stole over $16K in packages from Target customers, charges say

A Twin Cities delivery driver is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of packages from customers, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

The 25-year-old man from Minneapolis was charged Wednesday with one count of felony theft by swindle.

Charging documents say the man was the delivery driver for more than $16,000 in merchandise listed as delivered that was reported missing by customers.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a suspected package theft involving a delivery driver on Aug. 18 and learned about the delivery driver who had been involved in several incidents where packages marked as delivered were never received by purchasers.

Charges say in one incident, a Target employee purchased a vacuum cleaner that they never received, despite it being reported delivered. The employee obtained surveillance video that allegedly showed the delivery driver taking a picture to confirm the delivery before leaving with the package.

Additionally, staff at an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis notified Target that a large number of empty shipping boxes from the retailer were found in the building's garbage, addressed to various places throughout the Twin Cities metro, according to charges.

Target was able to use the information from the packages to determine who the delivery driver for them had been and saw they had all been marked as delivered but reported missing by customers.

Officers learned that the delivery driver was a resident of the apartment building where all the empty boxes were found, charges say. Surveillance footage from the building showed him disposing of Target packages at least 27 separate times between July 25 and Sept. 17. He was also seen multiple times moving boxes or specific items consistent with the packages he reportedly delivered.

While executing a search warrant at the man's apartment on Oct. 2, officers found more than $6,000 in stolen merchandise, including multiple vacuums and smart TVs.

If convicted, the delivery driver could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.