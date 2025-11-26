Shooter found guilty of murdering man outside visitation in north Minneapolis in 2021

A Twin Cities man was found guilty of murdering another man outside a visitation for a previous victim of gun violence in north Minneapolis in 2021.

A jury convicted 31-year-old Kevin Mason of second-degree unintentional murder and illegal possession of a firearm, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

According to a criminal complaint, Mason shot Dontevius Catchings in the Shiloh Temple parking lot in June 2021. At the time, there was a visitation at the temple for a man who died in a shootout in front of a downtown Minneapolis nightclub.

Mason was arrested in Indianapolis more than two years after the killing, but mistakenly released two days later. He was arrested again in South St. Paul, Minnesota, about two weeks after that.

Mason's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.