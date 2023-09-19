Minneapolis murder suspect accidentally released from Indianapolis jail

INDIANAPOLIS —A suspect in a 2021 Minneapolis murder was accidentally released from an Indianapolis detention center last week and officials are trying to find him.

Kevin Mason, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Dontevius Catchings in the Shiloh Temple parking lot in June of 2021. The gunfire broke out during a visitation for a man who died in a shootout in front of a downtown Minneapolis night club.

Mason was charged by warrant in Hennepin County roughly two months later.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Indianapolis says he was mistakenly released "due to a faulty records review by civilian staff."

The sheriff's office says Minnesota authorities waived extradition on one of the warrants, which might have contributed to the confusion. The two other warrants were closed by mistake as duplicates.

An employee with Marion County was terminated on Friday due to the mistake, the sheriff's office says.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Mason. He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye and "SUB" tattooed on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.