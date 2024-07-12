St. Cloud police seek help finding runaway teen Shikita Jones

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Officials in central Minnesota are asking for the public to help find a 17-year-old girl who ran away from a relative's home in St. Cloud in May.

Shikita Jones, of Little Falls, ran away from the relative's home on the 1400 block of Minnesota Boulevard on May 25, authorities say. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says she is believed to be with an unidentified man in St. Cloud.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

She was possibly seen recently at a gas station on the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue South in St. Cloud. She is described as 5'5" and 150 pounds, with gold-colored hair and a small birthmark on her left cheek.

She has tattoos on her ankle and hip, the BCA says. Officials say she has been communicating with family, but will not say where she is staying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul police at 320-251-1200.