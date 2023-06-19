Sheriff: 2 found dead in western Wis. home; man had pending domestic abuse charge

NEW AUBURN, Wis. -- Law enforcement officials in western Wisconsin are investigating after two people were found fatally shot in a home.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched early Sunday evening to a home just north of New Auburn.

A woman -- identified as 37-year-old Beth Parker who lives at the residence -- was located with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital. She later died from her injuries, officials said.

A man identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Wittrock was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he shot and killed himself.

Officials say Wittrock had been ordered by the court not to have contact with Parker due to a pending domestic abuse charge.

A 15-year-old was at home at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.