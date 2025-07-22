Man shot into Sherburne Co. Government Center, attacked 3 in parking lot, charges say

A 51-year-old Elk River man is accused of shooting into the Sherburne County Government Center on Saturday and attacking three people in the parking lot.

Zha Vang is charged in Sherburne County with felony counts of burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon, damage to property and three counts of second-degree assault.

The criminal complaint says an employee at the Sherburne County Jail called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. to report that a man had broken through the door and was walking around the building with a gun.

Surveillance camera video shows Vang shoot out an exterior window of a door to gain access to the building, the criminal complaint says. He then allegedly shot out another interior window and tried to gain access to a locked area of the court wing.

Charges say that Vang then tried to access several locked doors that led to law enforcement and jail areas of the government center.

Vang then walked out to the parking lot and approached a car with a woman and girl inside. Documents say he hit the front passenger window four times with the barrel and butt of the gun before the woman was able to back up and exit the lot.

Video shows Vang then slashing the front tire of a county van with a long knife the size of a machete. The charges say he then approached another car with an open window and jabbed the knife through, towards the man in the driver's seat. The man was able to pull out of the parking lot.

Deputies responded to the site and took him into custody. No one was injured.

Note: The above video first aired on July 19, 2025, before Vang was charged.