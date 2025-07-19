Shots fired at Sherburne County Government Center; no injuries

Officials say a man has been arrested after firing shots through the front window of the Sherburne County Government Center Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 9:30.

Police say that a man was taken into custody outside the government center, he was walking away holding a long gun at the time.

Police also say nobody was injured in the shooting.

The man has been taken to the Sherburne County jail and staff at the government center are working to secure the building.

Police did not give motive.