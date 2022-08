PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.

It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area. The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.

