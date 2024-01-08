Watch CBS News
Several injured, suspect dead in shooting near Cloquet motel

By Riley Moser

CLOQUET, Minn. — Police in northern Minnesota lifted a shelter-in-place order Monday night following an active shooter incident.

Cloquet police told CBS affiliate Northern News Now that there are multiple gunshot victims, but did not specify how many or the extent of their injuries.

The area was secured around 8 p.m. after police say officers found the suspected shooter dead.

The incident occurred in the Big Lake Road and Highway 33 area.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCCO for updates.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 7:54 PM CST

