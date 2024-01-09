Motive still unclear in Cloquet shooting that left suspect, 2 others dead

CLOQUET, Minn. — Officials in Cloquet are still seeking a motive in a Monday evening shooting that left three people dead, including the suspect.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said the investigation remains active and the motive is still unclear. He says there's no threat to the public.

"Last night was a very difficult night for our community," Randall said.

Cloquet Mayor Roger Maki stands at the podium, with Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall standing to his left. WCCO

According to police, an employee of a Super 8 called 911 around 6:30 p.m. and reported that they found a female employee who appeared to have been attacked.

When officers arrived several minutes later, they found a 22-year-old Cloquet woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in Duluth where she died a short time later.

Police later confirmed that the female victim worked as a clerk at the hotel. Randall says she was near the front desk when she was shot.

Police officers then found a 35-year-old Deer River man who had multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The man was deceased at the scene.

WCCO

Officers later found a 32-year-old Ramsey man outside the hotel who was dead from "what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound" with a firearm next to him, police said.

Police said that evidence indicated an active shooter situation, so a temporary shelter-in-place order was issued and the hotel evacuated while police investigated the incident.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and confirmed the suspected shooter was the deceased 32-year-old man. That prompted police to lift the shelter-in-place at around 8:30 p.m.

"I'd like to share our heartfelt sympathies with the families of the victims in this horrible incident," Cloquet Mayor Roger Maki said Tuesday.

Both the mayor and police chief praised the responders for their actions during the incident.

"These brave men and women, charged with keeping our community safe in instances like these, continue to rush into situations like these with public and community safety as their priority," Maki said.

The identities of the victims and suspect are expected to be released Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

The Super 8 hotel is located on the 100 block of Big Lake Road.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.