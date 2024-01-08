MDH: About half of Minnesota homes have dangerous radon levels

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota health leaders are sharing a simple yet potentially life-saving message: test your home for radon.

The Minnesota Department of Health says nearly half of homes in the state have a dangerously high level of the gas.

Even with the mild winter, the risk of elevated radon levels is higher during this time of year. We're still keeping doors closed to keep the warm out, which can cause the gas to build to unhealthy levels.

Radon is an odorless, colorless radioactive gas that's caused by metals in the soil.

It's the second leading cause of lung cancer for people in Minnesota who never smoked, and the number one cause of lung cancer to people in general.

Two in five homes have dangerously high levels of the gas, and only 1%-2% of Minnesota homes are tested annually.

WCCO

Minnesota is more susceptible to radon because of its cold climate and unique geology. Health leaders say it's better to be safe than sorry.

"I would encourage everyone to test," said Matt Flory with the American Cancer Society of Minnesota. "I'm here in Hennepin County and Hennepin County isn't higher, but I have a next-door neighbor that tested low and a next-door neighbor that tested high. So it's more naturally occurring in southern Minnesota, but it's really a problem all throughout the state. We have three times the level of radon than the rest of the country."

Health leaders say you should test your home every two to five years. You can buy a radon testing kit from a hardware store or hire a professional.

January happens to be National Radon Action Month.