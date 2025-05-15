Shelter-in-place order lifted in Lakeville after police unable to find fleeing suspect, officials say

Wildfires continue to burn in northeastern Minnesota, and more headlines

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted south of the Twin Cities after a police search for a suspect resulted in no arrest, according to officials.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Lakeville police said they were searching for a man who fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in the area of 190th Street and Highway Avenue. A shelter-in-place order was issued by police for the area.

The suspect was last seen wearing all white clothing with a black hat, according to police.

At 4:16 p.m., police said they are clearing their presence in the area after an "extensive search" could not locate the suspect. The shelter order has since been lifted.

"We believe we have the suspect identified and are continuing the investigation and work to take him into custody," police said.

Lakeville Area Schools told WCCO that the school district is aware that police issued a shelter-in-place alert for an area of the community. No schools in the district went on lockdown, but they are collaborating with police to ensure student safety.

