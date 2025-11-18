Man accused of shooting 40-year-old in Shakopee, arrested after pursuit

A 30-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges in connection to a shooting in Shakopee, Minnesota, early Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the residence on Grove Drive around 3 a.m. to find a 40-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The criminal complaint says officers spoke to a woman who was at the scene at the time. She said the man who was shot had been living with another woman, but had recently moved back in with his parents.

The woman said the alleged shooter had approached the victim like he was mad at him. He pulled a gun and started shooting the 40-year-old, the woman said. The woman added that the victim did not have a gun, documents say.

According to the complaint, the woman told police the victim had recently moved out because of the man who allegedly shot him.

Documents go on to say that police tried to contact the woman that the victim had been living with, without success. Police were outside her home and saw her get into the car with the alleged shooter. Richfield officers pursued the car, which crashed in Mendota Heights.

The occupants of the car all fled on foot, and police arrested the alleged shooter. Documents say officers found a 9mm pistol on a nearby exit ramp.

The 30-year-old was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.