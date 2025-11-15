Shakopee shooting leaves man in critical condition, police investigating

Police in Shakopee, Minnesota are investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, they were called to Grove Drive around 3 a.m. for a weapons complaint. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a metro area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition, per police.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act. There is no threat to the public.

Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call Shakopee Police at 952-445-1411.