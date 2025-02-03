Apartment fire in Chisago County leaves one woman dead

4 things to know from Feb. 3, 2025

SHAFER, Minn. — A woman is dead after a fire erupted at an apartment building in Shafer, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday at a six-unit complex on Redwing Avenue.

Officials say deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the complex. They immediately began with rescue and evacuation procedures.

The sheriff's office says a woman in her 60s was found dead inside her unit. Her identification is not being released while family is notified.

Residents who were displaced have been connected with the American Red Cross.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall, Chisago County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division, and the Shafer Franconia Fire Department are conducting a joint investigation in an attempt to determine the potential cause of the fire.