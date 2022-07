WASHINGTON -- Sen. Tina Smith says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic senator said Wednesday night she is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I am following the CDC's guidelines, and I am incredibly grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," Smith said. "Looking forward to getting back to the Senate as soon as possible."

