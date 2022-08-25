Sen. Klobuchar plans to bring Pete Buttigieg to the State Fair butter carving booth Thursday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A lot of people lined up outside the gates of the Minnesota State Fair Thursday morning, and among them was Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"I think people now see the lighthouse on the horizon. They want to get out and see people. They know they have to be careful when they do, but the point is everyone's here, they're having fun," Klobuchar said. "It's just great to see people."

Klobuchar said that the fair is a great opportunity for residents to get face time with their elected officials, that those who might not call them at the office or write them a letter or email still feel comfortable raising issues with candidates in person.

"Literally, this is where you find out where people are," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar, speaking with WCCO's Heather Brown, talked a bit about the big news out of D.C. Wednesday -- President Joe Biden's announcement of up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

"I'm always focused on the fiscal issues. I've made very clear, I was not in favor of some of these proposals that would literally have just, regardless of any income level, paid off everyone's loans. I don't think that's fair to other people. This is more targeted. And I will say Minnesota, we are in the top five when it comes to the number of students who have loans to pay off. So our students will be benefitted by this in a big way," Klobuchar said, adding she'd like to see some focus added on apprenticeships, especially in manufacturing bills.

Klobuchar said on Thursday, she's stopping at the Farmer's Union, the cattle barns, and will be accompanying U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as he visits the fair.

"He's from Indiana, he thinks he's seen everything, but he hasn't seen the Minnesota State Fair, which is the biggest state fair in the country," Klobuchar said. "I will be bringing him to the butter carving."

She also joked that she'd be keeping her fair diet "normal" with a slice of pickle pizza, probably before 10 a.m.

Asked what she plans to tell people if she's asked if she's running for president again in 2024, she said she will reply, "I'm headed to the butter carving booth."

The Republican Party of Minnesota issued a statement about Buttigieg's visit, saying:

"While Secretary Buttigieg comes to Minneapolis for photo-ops, Minnesotans are still struggling under the weight of Biden and the Democrats' massive failures. Inflation is crippling our economy, crime is out of control, and the Democrats just passed yet another massive tax-and-spend spree that will only make these problems worse. Gov. Tim Walz's allies in the Biden Administration can try to prop him up all they want but Minnesotans know they are less safe and prosperous thanks to the Democrats' failed policies."