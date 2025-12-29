Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman announces run for fifth term

State Sen. John Hoffman of Minnesota has announced he is running for reelection.

Hoffman, a Democrat, made the announcement on his Facebook page Monday afternoon.

"Minnesotans are tired of the vitriol," Hoffman, 60, said in the social media post. "We have seen first hand where hate and dehumanization can lead. My family survived it. Decency matters. Speaking up matters."

He and his wife, Yvette, were shot in their Champlin home in June in what federal and local officials have called politically motivated attacks. Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home as part of the attacks.

Yvette Hoffman said her husband was shot nine times and she was shot eight times.

Sen. Hoffman spoke at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting two months after the shootings, asking Democrats to choose "governance over grievance" and implored all Americans to reject political violence.

According to Sen. Hoffman, he is seeking reelection to "keep leading with dignity."

Sen. Hoffman represents Minnesota Senate District 34, which covers a swath of the northwest Twin Cities suburbs, including Rogers and Champlin. He was first elected to the seat in 2012 and has been reelected three times since.

According to the Minnesota Legislature's website, Sen. Hoffman serves as chair of the Human Services Committee and is vice chair of the Environment and Energy Committee.