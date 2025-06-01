Semi collides with cattle on Minnesota highway, killing 10 cows
A semi truck fatally struck nearly a dozen cows early Saturday morning in southeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Highway 16 in Fillmore County's Fountain Township, about 30 miles southeast of Rochester.
The semi driver, a 52-year-old man from Forest Lake, wasn't hurt in the crash, but 10 cows died and one survived.
The state patrol says it's "currently investigating how and why the cattle were in the roadway."