2 men hurt in fiery crash between semi, sedan near Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. —Two drivers are expected to survive after a fiery crash between a semi-truck and a sedan early Tuesday morning near Owatonna.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened at about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of eastbound Highway 14 and 44th Avenue in Havana Township. MnDOT cameras captured the crash, which resulted in a large fireball.

MnDOT

The semi driver, a 63-year-old Madison Lake man, and the driver of the sedan, a 55-year-old Owatonna man, both suffered injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. Both were wearing their seatbelts, and the state patrol says alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

