Northern lights: Minnesotans share their aurora pictures from Monday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Why are the northern lights so difficult to predict?
MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minnesotans were lucky enough to see the northern lights in all their glory Monday evening. 

Several of these residents, mostly in northern Minnesota, shared pictures of the incredible sight with WCCO. Make sure to check them out below. 

According to an aurora forecast from the University of Alaska's Geophysical Institute, aurora borealis activity will be high on Tuesday. Wednesday is listed as active and Thursday as moderate. 

Though the northern lights are notoriously hard to predict, there may be more chances to see the show this week. Share your pictures with us on wcco.com/photos

Northern Lights Gallery

img-8059-jeannie-kampa-aitkin-9-19-3.jpg
Aitkin Jeannie Kampa
img-8062-jeannie-kampa-aitkin-9-19-2.jpg
Aitkin Jeannie Kampa
img-7706-nancy-fiedlet-no-location-9-19.jpg
No location given.  Nancy Fiedlet
img-3707-mark-aune-kjostad-lake-9-19-3.jpg
Kjostad Lake Mark Aune
img-3718-mark-aune-kjostad-lake-9-19-2.jpg
Kjostad Lake Mark Aune
First published on September 19, 2023 / 8:12 AM

