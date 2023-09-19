Northern lights: Minnesotans share their aurora pictures from Monday night

Why are the northern lights so difficult to predict?

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minnesotans were lucky enough to see the northern lights in all their glory Monday evening.

Several of these residents, mostly in northern Minnesota, shared pictures of the incredible sight with WCCO. Make sure to check them out below.

According to an aurora forecast from the University of Alaska's Geophysical Institute, aurora borealis activity will be high on Tuesday. Wednesday is listed as active and Thursday as moderate.

Though the northern lights are notoriously hard to predict, there may be more chances to see the show this week. Share your pictures with us on wcco.com/photos.

Northern Lights Gallery

Aitkin Jeannie Kampa

No location given. Nancy Fiedlet

Kjostad Lake Mark Aune

What incredible shots of the Northern Lights over Minnesota last night! Sadly, I fell asleep before the clouds cleared enough 😭 Were you able to see them? Share your pics with @WCCO at https://t.co/vLy3GlOcyI! pic.twitter.com/bEp2dk6zhm — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) September 19, 2023